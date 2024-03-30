Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 11,529 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,106,000 after buying an additional 94,899 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,266,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $90.44. 564,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,839. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

