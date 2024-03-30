Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 4,084 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 91,882 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.06. 3,267,822 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

