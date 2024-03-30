Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

NYSE OCN opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.87. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.23 million. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

