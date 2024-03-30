OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.30 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

