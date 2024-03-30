Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Omeros Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OMER opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Omeros by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

