OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

OABI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.16.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in OmniAb during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in OmniAb in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

