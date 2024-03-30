On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Sells £59,799.48 in Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total value of £59,799.48 ($75,571.19).

Shares of On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 165.20 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.89. On the Beach Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.29).

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTB. Redburn Partners upgraded On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

