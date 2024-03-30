One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

One Stop Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Insider Activity

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 36.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit and high-speed switch fabrics and flash storage technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.