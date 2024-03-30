Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OPHLY opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

