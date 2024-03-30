OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.12

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 356,697 shares changing hands.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of £40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.70.

About OPG Power Ventures

(Get Free Report)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.