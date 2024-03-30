Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.85. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 19,109 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Optical Cable Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a P/E ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Optical Cable by 115.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Optical Cable in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Optical Cable in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

