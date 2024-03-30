Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
