PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Down 0.1%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.07 and last traded at $124.28. Approximately 261,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,289,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

