Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 2,479,816 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

