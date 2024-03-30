Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCRX opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

