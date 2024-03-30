Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $284.13 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.34 and its 200-day moving average is $286.06. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

