ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.18. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 51,242 shares.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.22.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

