Patron Partners LLC Acquires 30 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $762.40 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

