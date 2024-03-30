Patron Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,879 OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Patron Partners LLC owned 1.45% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

OALC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91.

About OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.