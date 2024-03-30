Patron Partners LLC Buys 106 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $242.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

