Patron Partners LLC Buys 170 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Shares of TMUS opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock valued at $964,431,029. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

