Patron Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

