Patron Partners LLC Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,331.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,247.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,153.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

