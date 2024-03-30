Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.62.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

MA opened at $481.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.82 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

