Patron Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

