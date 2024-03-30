Patron Partners LLC Invests $726,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,839,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,492,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,521,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $35.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.