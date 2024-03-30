Patron Partners LLC Invests $726,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,839,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,492,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,521,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $35.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
