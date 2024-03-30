Patron Partners LLC Purchases 254 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 57,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 404,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 240,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

