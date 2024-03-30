Patron Partners LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $454.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

