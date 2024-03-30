Patron Partners LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $525.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

