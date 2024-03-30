Patron Partners LLC Sells 46 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $346.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.86 and its 200 day moving average is $340.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

