Patron Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

