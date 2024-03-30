Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $147.68 million and $1.20 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002844 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

