Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, March 18th.

PYCR stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

