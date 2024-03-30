Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Critical Survey

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OptimizeRx and Pazoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pazoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Pazoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OptimizeRx and Pazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -21.88% -9.24% -8.71% Pazoo N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pazoo has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and Pazoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $62.45 million 3.53 -$11.44 million ($0.80) -15.19 Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pazoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptimizeRx.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow. The company also offers Social Network Banner Messaging solution to deliver banner messaging to HCPs within their social network apps; Institutional Account-based Banner Messaging solution that provides its clients access to delivering banner messaging online and on the intranets of targeted health system accounts; and Financial Messaging solution, which provides prescribers visibility to branded copay offers and other patient support programs directly within their electronic health record and/or e-Prescribe systems. In addition, it provides Patient Engagement, a technology solution that provides digital messaging services through its cloud-based Mobile Health Messenger platform; HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance; and Therapy Initiation Workflow, a group of digital solutions that focuses on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

