Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

PSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE PSO opened at $13.16 on Monday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after buying an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pearson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 142,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

