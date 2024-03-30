PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 0.6%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56). 245,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 570,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.25 ($0.56).

PetroTal Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of £402.80 million, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.73.

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

