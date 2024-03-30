Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Petrus Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS PTRUF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
