Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS PTRUF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

