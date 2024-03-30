PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on April 5th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3816 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance
PSH stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $50.80.
