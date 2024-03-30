PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 5th

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2299 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSDM stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

