PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

