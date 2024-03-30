Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.55. The firm has a market cap of £88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.32).

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pharos Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,222.63). In other news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,222.63). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 30,221 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,648.62 ($8,402.15). Insiders purchased a total of 68,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.