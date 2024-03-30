Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Pharos Energy Stock Performance
LON:PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.55. The firm has a market cap of £88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.32).
Pharos Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
