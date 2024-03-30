Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.37

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Pigeon Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.73 million during the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

