PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,199. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

