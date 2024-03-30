Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRRO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Korro Bio Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Korro Bio
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
