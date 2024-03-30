PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 1,838,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 615.0 days.
PointsBet Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $0.55 on Friday. PointsBet has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
PointsBet Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PointsBet
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.