PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0030

PotCoin (POT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $418.98 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 109.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.70 or 0.00146399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.