Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,234 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 2.2% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.80 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

