Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Southern stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

