Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Sells 395 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

