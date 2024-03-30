Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,803 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

